COVID-19: Georgia 85; Gwinnett 1 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 230 2021. Georgia is reporting 85 more deaths, Gwinnett County one and Walton County no more deaths reported over the weekend..

Walton County

Total Cases – 12,872 – That is 156 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,434 cumulative (991 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 248 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 258.8)

Testing 19.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7 % (19.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 115,251 – That is 917 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,868 cumulative (506 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,167 – That’s 1 more deaths reported over the weekend (120.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 13.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (13.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,084,225 – that is 19,083 more cases were reported plus 4,670 Antigen positive cases for a total of 24,753 over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 72,822 – That’s 581 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 19,594 – That is 85 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 10,430,479 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,781,245 Antigen tests have been performed and 594,828 antibody tests. That is 120,541 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,065,492 (10.2 %) PCR Molecular, 275,789 (9.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 139,758 (23.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 20,881 17,3%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.