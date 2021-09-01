COVID-19: Georgia 85; Gwinnett 7; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31 2021. Georgia is reporting 86 more deaths, Gwinnett County seven and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 12,943 872 – That is 71 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,508 cumulative (1000 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 248 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 258.8)

Testing 19.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.8 % (19.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 115,753 – That is 502 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,919 cumulative (523 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,174 – That’s 7 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (120.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.9% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,91,007 – that is 6,836 more cases were reported plus 3,962 Antigen positive cases for a total of 10,798 in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 73,267 – That’s 445 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 19,685 – That is 86 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,479,411PCR/Molecular tests and 2,804,103 Antigen tests have been performed and 596,319 antibody tests. That is 48,932 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,072,747 (10.2 %) PCR Molecular, 279,083 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 140,259 (23.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 7,255 14.8 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.