COVID-19: Georgia 86; Gwinnett 7; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Georgia is reporting 86 more deaths, Gwinnett County seven more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,580 – That is 12 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,261 cumulative (233 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 323 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 336.1)

Testing 7.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.2% (7.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –138,979 – That is 252 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,311 cumulative (234 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,453 – That’s 7 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (149.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 6.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 10.9 % (6.0% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,305,860– that is 2,334 more cases were reported plus 760 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,094 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 91,489 – That’s 197 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 14,219 cumulative, that is 17 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,090 – That is 86 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

A total of 13,538,262 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,177,110 antigen tests have been performed and 688,651 antibody tests. That is 32,187 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,331,096 (9.8 %) PCR Molecular, 345,194 (8.3%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 196,494 (28.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 2,649 – 8.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.