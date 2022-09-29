COVID-19: Georgia 88; Gwinnett 4 and Walton County 3 more deaths reported this past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Georgia is reporting 88 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County three more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 24,834 – 49 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -25,919 cumulative (158 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 407 – that’s 3 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 424.8)

Testing 8.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (8.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 241,743 – That is 889 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 24,893 cumulative (91 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,867 – That’s 4 more death reported in the past week. (192.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 8.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (8.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,237,892 – that is 4,036 more cases reported plus 1,873 Antigen positive cases for a total of 5,909 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 126,623 – That’s 549 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,915 cumulative, that is 38 more reported in the past week. Total deaths – 33,439 That is 88 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 20,148,610 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,555,991 or 12.7 % coming up positive.