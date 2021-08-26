COVID-19: Georgia 90; Gwinnett 3 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Georgia is reporting 90 more deaths, Gwinnett County three and Walton County is reporting one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 12,527 – That is 94 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,074 cumulative (944 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 245 – that’s 1 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 255.7)

Testing 19.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7 % (19.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 113,384 – That is 514 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,675 cumulative (466 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,162 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (119.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,048,892 – that is 7,411 more cases were reported plus 3,526 Antigen positive cases for a total of 10,937 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,136 – That is 35 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 71,571 – That’s 369 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 19,364 – That is 90 more deaths reported in the past 2 hours.

A total of 10,211,801 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,722,666 Antigen tests have been performed and 585,837 antibody tests. That is 39,941 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,026,091 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 266,557 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 134,858 (22.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 7,160 17.9%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.