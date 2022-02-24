COVID-19: Georgia 91; Gwinnett 1; Walton 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2022. Georgia is reporting 91 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,765 – That is 8 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,716 cumulative (218 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 368 – that’s 2 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 384.1)

Testing 7.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.4 % (7.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 204,589 – That is 125 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,067 cumulative (257 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,652 – That’s 1 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (170.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 7.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (7.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,907,207 – that is 1,447 more cases reported plus 789 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,236 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 107,107 – That’s 152 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,319 cumulative, that is 25 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 29,441 – That is 91 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,586,062 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,602,598 antigen tests have been performed and 725,956 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,099,176 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 558,393 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 223,870 (30.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 24,797 Molecular tests were reported with 1,653 (6.7%) positive.