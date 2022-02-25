COVID-19: Georgia: 91; Gwinnett 6; Walton 2 deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Georgia is reporting 91 more deaths, Gwinnett County six more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,772 – That is 7 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,723 cumulative (194 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 370 – that’s 2 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 386.2)

Testing 7.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.4 % (7.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 204,761 – That is 172 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,084 cumulative (224 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,658 – That’s 6 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (170.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 6.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.9 % (6.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,908,613 – that is 1,430 more cases reported plus 875 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,305 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 107,271 – That’s 164 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,339 cumulative, that is 20 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 29,530 – That is 91 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,615,799 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,624,763 antigen tests have been performed and 726,473 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,100,692 (12.6 %) PCR Molecular, 558,952 (9.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 224,285 (30.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 29,737 Molecular tests were reported with 1,516 (5.1%) positive.