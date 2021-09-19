COVID-19: Georgia 92; Gwinnett 5; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Georgia is reporting 92 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,004 – That is 50 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,616 cumulative (808 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 263 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 274.5)

Testing 19.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (19.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 122,369 – That is 316 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,600 cumulative (548 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,219 – That’s 5 more death reported in the past 24 hours (125.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (12.96% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,181,648 – that is 4,030 more cases were reported plus 1,844 Antigen positive cases for a total of 5,874 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 77,560 – That’s 193 more hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,532 cumulative. That is 31 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 21,235 – That is 92 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,139,691 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,113,208 Antigen tests have been performed and 619,353 antibody tests. That is 34,756 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,178,288 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 307,336 (9.9%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 152,809 (24.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 5,484 15.8 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.