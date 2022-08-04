COVID-19: GEORGIA 92; Gwinnett 5; Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Georgia is reporting 92 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 23,688 – 251 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -24,723 cumulative (572 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 393 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 410.2)

Testing 28.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.9 % (28.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 232,077 – That is 2,318 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 23,897 cumulative (496 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,812 – That’s 5 more death reported in the past week. (186.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 24.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.8 % (24.8% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,146,655 – that is 20,438 more cases reported plus 8,447 Antigen positive cases for a total of 28,885 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 120,679 – That’s 974 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,554 cumulative, that is 55 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 32,488 That is 92 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 19,413,641 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,437,269 or 12.6 % coming up positive.