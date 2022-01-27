COVID-19: Georgia 93; Gwinnett 2; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 93 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 20,686 – That is 110 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,590 cumulative (1,794 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 341 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 354.9)

Testing 31.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.3 % (31.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –193,549 1,478 – That is 2,071 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 19,935cumulative (2,198 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,527 – That’s 2 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (157.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 25.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.2 % (25.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,791,344 – that is 13,913 more cases reported plus 4,812 Antigen positive cases for a total of 18,725 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 101,582 – That’s 254 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,836 cumulative, that is 19 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 27,284 – That is 93 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15,652,142 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,101,001 antigen tests have been performed and 712,999 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,945,390 (12.4 %) PCR Molecular, 516,432 (10.1%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 213,843 (30.0 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 63,407 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 17,489 (27.6 %) positive.