COVID-19: Georgia 93; Gwinnett 7; Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 93 more deaths, Gwinnett County seven more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 20,896 686 – That is 210 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,809 cumulative (1,825 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 342 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 356.9)

Testing 31.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.4 % (31.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –194,481 – That is 932 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,026 cumulative (2,074 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,534 – That’s 7 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (158 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 25.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.8 % (25.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,808,462 – that is 17,913 more cases reported plus 5,423 Antigen positive cases for a total of 23,336 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 102,228 – That’s 646 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,858 cumulative, that is 22 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 27,375 – That is 93 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15,734,405 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,136,367 antigen tests have been performed and 713,699 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,967,689 (12.5 %) PCR Molecular, 522,126 (10.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 214,419 (30.0 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 82,263 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 22,299 (27.1 %) positive.