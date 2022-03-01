COVID-19: Georgia 97; Gwinnett 4; Walton 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Georgia is reporting 97 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County no more deaths reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,786 – That is 2 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,738 cumulative (150 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 371 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 387.2)

Testing 6.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.3 % (6.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,002 – That is 158 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,109 cumulative (177 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,664 – That’s 4 more deaths reported over the weekend. (171.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.9 % (5.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,911,333 – that is 1,793 more cases reported plus 778 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,571 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 107,654 – That’s 229 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 15,387 cumulative, that is 33 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 29,726 – That is 97 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 16,694,630 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,675,856 antigen tests have been performed and 727,998 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,103,689 (12.6 %) PCR Molecular, 559,928 (9.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 225,515 (31 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 55,928 Molecular tests were reported with 2,019 (3.6%) positive.