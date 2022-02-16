COVID-19: Georgia 97; Gwinnett 8; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Georgia is reporting 97 more deaths, Gwinnett County eight more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,667 – That is 20 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,614 cumulative (454 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 361 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 376.8)

Testing 12.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.4 % (12.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 203,433 – That is 194 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,948 cumulative (507 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,625 – That’s 8 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (167.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 11.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (11.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,896,497 – that is 1,887 more cases reported plus 1,165 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,052 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 105,919 – That’s 240 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,189 65 cumulative, that is 24 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 28,781 – That is 97 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,398,996 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,496,182 antigen tests have been performed and 722,984 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,083,890 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 554,384 (10.1 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 221,579 (30.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 30,656 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 3,182 (10.4 %) positive.