COVID-19: Georgia 97; Gwinnett 9 and Walton County 1 more death reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 97 more deaths, Gwinnett County nine more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,161 – That is 145 more cases reported since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,085 cumulative (1,653 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 345 – that’s 1 more death reported since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (deaths per 100,000 is 360.1)

Testing 29.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.5 % (29.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –197,848 – That is 1,891 more cases reported since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,373 cumulative (1,897 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,559 – That’s 9 more death reported since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (160.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 23.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (23.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,842,500 – that is 18,185 more cases reported plus 4,940 Antigen positive cases for a total of 23,125 more cases reported since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Hospitalizations – 103.052 – That’s 526 more hospitalizations reported since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. ICU Admissions 14,936 cumulative, that is 56 more reported since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Total deaths – 27,595 – That is 97 more deaths reported since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

A total of 15,919,955 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,188,265 antigen tests have been performed and 716,337 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,011.074 (12.6 %) PCR Molecular, 530,722 (10.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 216,406 (30.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, 102,841 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 23,261 (22.6 %) positive.