COVID-19: Georgia 99; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Georgia is reporting 99 more deaths, Gwinnett County 3 more and Walton County 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,800 – That is 7 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,752 cumulative (116 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 373 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 389.3)

Testing 5.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.3 % (5.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,214 – That is 47 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,131 cumulative (136 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,678 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (172.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.9 % (4.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,913,823 – that is 673 more cases reported plus 568 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,241 more cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 108,087 – That’s 138 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,443 cumulative, that is 15 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 29,991 – That is 99 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,776,810 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,715,113 antigen tests have been performed and 728,840 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,109,451 (12.6 %) PCR Molecular, 560,779 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 226,179 (31 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 19,599 Molecular tests were reported with 605 (3.1%) positive.