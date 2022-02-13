COVID-19: Georgia 99; Gwinnett 5; Walton 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Georgia is reporting 99 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,617 – That is 26 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,561 cumulative (632 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 359 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 34.7)

Testing 15.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.5 % (15.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 202,819 – That is 243 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,885 cumulative (731 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,607 – That’s 5 more death reported in the last 24 hours. (165.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 14.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (14.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,889,880 – that is 2,899 more cases reported plus 1,676 Antigen positive cases for a total of 4,575 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 105,350 – That’s 209 more hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,139 cumulative, that is 18 more reported in the last 24 hours. Total deaths – 28,560– That is 99 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 16,298,506 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,440,290 antigen tests have been performed and 721,511 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,074,206 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 551,790 (10.1 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 220,405 (30.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the last 24 hours, 33,689 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 3,397 (10.1 %) positive.