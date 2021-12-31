COVID-19: Georgia looks to close the year with record high cases

Positive cases in past 24 hours: Georgia 25,265, Gwinnett 2,281, Walton 245

With record high cases of COVID-19 reported for Georgia this week, the state is looking to close out the year with more positive cases of COVID-19 recorded than at any other time during the course of the pandemic.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 30 2021. Georgia is reporting 49 more deaths, Gwinnett County no more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Walton County

Total Cases – 16,722 477 – That is 245 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 17,453 cumulative (1,244 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 326 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 340.2)

Testing 31.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7% (31.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –150,246 – That is 2,281 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,471 cumulative (1,204 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,477 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (152.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 25.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.2 % (25.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,402,483 – that is 17,934 more cases were reported plus 7,331 Antigen positive cases for a total of 25,265 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 94,582 – That’s 332 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,350 cumulative, that is 19 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,407 – That is 49 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 14,022,731 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,380,365 antigen tests have been performed and 695,439 antibody tests. That is 57,566 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,446,340 (10.3 %) PCR Molecular, 379,262 (8.7%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 201,362 (29 %) antibody tests have come back positive. in the past 24 hours, 21,851 – 38 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.