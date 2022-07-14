COVID-19: Georiga 78; Gwinnett 5 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, July, 13, 2022. Georgia is reporting 78 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County one more death reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 22,970 – 220 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -23,974 cumulative (417 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 390 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 407)

Testing 23.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.7 % (23.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 225,255 – That is 2,454 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 23,195 cumulative (419 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,794 – That’s 5 more death reported in the past week. (184.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 21.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (21.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,085,040 – that is 19,097 more cases reported plus 8,723 Antigen positive cases for a total of 27,820 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 117,914 121 – That’s 793 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,393 10 cumulative, that is 83 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 32,203 That is 78 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 19,074,868 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,354,460 or 12.3 % coming up positive.