COVID-19: Percentage of positive cases in Gwinnett and Walton on a steep decline

Not yet back to pre-Omicron levels though and death rates still lag behind

Almost as fast at positive cases of COVID-19 soared towards the end of last year, they have been dropping off in 2022. Unfortunately, as slow as the death toll from or with COVID-19 was to follow the positive cases last year, they are just as slow to lag behind the drop in number of positive cases. Hopefully those numbers will soon begin to decline as well.

In Gwinnett County, the number of positive cases reported over the previous two weeks went from 4.4 % of those tested on Dec. 1, 2021 to 29.1 % on Jan. 1, 2022. Today, that number is back down to 10.8 %. On July 1, 2021, that number was 1.4 %.

In Walton County, the number of positive cases reported over the previous two weeks went from 8.4 % of those tested on Dec. 1, 2021 to 31.4 % positive on Jan. 1, 2022. Today, that number is back down to 12.0 %. On July 1, 2021, that number was 1.0 %.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Georgia is reporting 108 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,680 – That is 13 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,670 cumulative (410 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 363 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 378.9)

Testing 12.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.4 % (12.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 203,644 – That is 211 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,969 cumulative (464 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,629 – That’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (167.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 10.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (10.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,898,410 – that is 1,948 more cases reported plus 1,375 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,323 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 106,140 – That’s 221 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,214 cumulative, that is 25 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 28,889 – That is 108 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,424,322 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,522,022 antigen tests have been performed and 723,352 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,086,231 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 555,455 (10.1 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 221,853 (30.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 25,326 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 2,341 (9.2 %) positive.