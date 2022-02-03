COVID-19: Positive cases on the decline in Georgia

Positive cases of COVID-19 appear to have peaked in Georgia, including in Gwinnett and Walton counties and are on the decline. As was evident in South Africa and other counties, when Omicron hit there was a sharp increase in the number of cases reported, beginning in December 2021. However, after peaking before mid January, there appears to be a sharp decline as can be seen by these graphs from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The deaths attributed to COVID-19 are still high, but just as they lagged the original jump in positive cases, it is expected that they lag the drop in cases and will begin to drop soon, along with hospitalizations.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 95 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County no more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,279 – That is 53 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,209 cumulative (1,446 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 346 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 361.1)

Testing 26.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.5 % (26.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 199,202 – That is 614 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,512 cumulative (1,736 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,564 – That’s 2 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (161.0 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 21.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (21.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,854,905 – that is 5,574 more cases reported plus 2,824 Antigen positive cases for a total of 8,398 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 103,577 – That’s 272 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,995 cumulative, that is 23 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 27,750 – That is 95 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15,995 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,261,172 antigen tests have been performed and 716,917 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,028,10 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 537,691 (10.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 216,811 (30.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 37,346 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 6,816 (18.3 %) positive.