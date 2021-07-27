COVID-19: Walton and Gwinnett continue to report no deaths even as the number of positive cases soar

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021. Georgia is reporting 14 more deaths over the weekend. Gwinnett is reporting no more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,951 – That is 52 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,429 cumulative (182 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24(deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 10.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (10.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 105,181 – That is 346 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,831 cumulative (154 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,135 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (5.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 922,346 – that is 4,507 more cases were reported plus 1,853 Antigen positive cases for a total of 6,360 positive cases over the weekend.

ICU admissions – 11,314 – That is 13 more admissions reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations – 66,492 – That’s 168 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 18,675 – That is 14 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 9,412,509 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,373,480 Antigen tests have been performed and 556,556 antibody tests. That is 44,765 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 894,961 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 218,861 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 118,916 (21.4%) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 4,516, 10.3 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.