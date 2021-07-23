COVID-19: Walton and Gwinnett continue to report uptick in cases but no deaths

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Georgia is reporting 11 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting no more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,871 – That is 8 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,346 cumulative (113 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24(deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 7.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (6.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 104,682 – That is 104 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,779 cumulative (118 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,135 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (4.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 916,373 – that is 1,440 more cases were reported in the past 24 hours plus 823 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 2,263 over the past 24 hours

ICU admissions – 11,283 – That is 12 more admissions reported over the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 66,254 – That’s 79 more hospitalizations reported over the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,655 – That is 11 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,352,540 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,353,153, Antigen tests have been performed and 553,526 antibody tests. That is 14,324 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 888,887 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 216,191 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 117,205 (21.2%) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the past 24 hours, 1,345, 9.4 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.