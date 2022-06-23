COVID-19: Walton County deaths down another 2 this week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Georgia is reporting 43 more deaths, Gwinnett County six more and Walton County two less deaths reported in the past week. The reduction in deaths is as a result of audits that likely found duplications or errors in previous reporting.

Walton County

Total Cases – 22,460 – 130 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -23,441 cumulative (306 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 388 – that’s 2 less deaths reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 405)

Testing 17.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.5 % (17.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 219,602 217,965 – That is 1,637 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,613 cumulative (366 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,777 – That’s 6 more death reported in the past week. (183.0 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 18.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.5 % (18.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,035,187 – that is 14,234 more cases reported plus 5,175 Antigen positive cases for a total of 19,309 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 115,735 – That’s 656 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,200 cumulative, that is 31 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 31,995 – That is 43 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 18,722,065 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,283,802 or 12.2 % coming up positive.