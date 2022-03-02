Covid cases up slightly in Walton County Schools – drop to zero in Social Circle City Schools

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Walton County School District rose to 8 for the week Feb. 18 – 24, 2022. This is 0.05 % of the 16,212 individuals at the school.

Below is the report for the week of Feb. 18 – 24, 2022. for WCSD .All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData

Cases at Social City Schools were down to zero for the week ending Feb. 18, 2022. This is down from the 2 reported last week. Click or tap on the link below for additional information.https://drive.google.com/…/14NU811guNwIyqdTlnpJ…/view…