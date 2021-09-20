Current job postings with neighboring Oconee County government

The Oconee County government has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Oconee County Career website on Sept. 18, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

▼ Animal Services

Posted September 14, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Salary : $30,240-$44,935 *** will require night and weekend shifts *** View Description To apply, please complete our application . Resumes… Full Description ▼ Civic Center

Posted October 28, 2020 | Open Until Filled

Pay Rate : $12.71 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are not accepted in lieu of… Full Description ▼ E911

Posted September 8, 2021 10:00 AM | Open Until Filled

Salary : Starting at $30,240 (based on qualifications and years of experience) View Description *Shift Work is Required To… Full Description ▼ Facilities and Operations

Posted July 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Salary: Starting at $33,661 based on experience View Description To apply, please complete our application and… Full Description ▼ Fleet Maintenance

Posted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Salary : starting at $33,661 based on experience View Description To apply, please complete… Full Description ▼ Parks and Recreation

Posted February 12, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Pay Rate : $12 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit…. Full Description

Posted September 1, 2021 2:00 PM | Open Until Filled

Pay Rate : $12.45 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and… Full Description ▼ Probate Court

Posted September 14, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Salary : Starting at $ 31,382 View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit…. Full Description ▼ Sheriff’s Office

Posted February 4, 2021 1:15 PM | Open Until Filled

Salary : $35,879-$53,314 ***YOU M UST BE P.O.S.T. CERTIFIED TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION*** View Description To apply… Full Description

Posted February 11, 2020 | Open Until Filled

Salary : $33,316-$49,506 View Description To apply, please complete our application . Resumes are not accepted in lieu of… Full Description ▼ Solid Waste

Posted May 24, 2017 | Open Until Filled

Pay Rate : $9.30 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and… Full Description ▼ Water Resources (Formerly Utility Department)

Posted July 19, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Salary : $15.09 per hour (based on qualifications and years of experience) View Description … Full Description

Posted July 19, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Salary : Starting at $ 31,382 (based on qualifications and years of experience) View Description … Full Description