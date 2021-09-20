Current job postings with neighboring Oconee County government

The Oconee County government has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Oconee County Career website on Sept. 18, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Animal Services Officer – (Full-time)
Posted September 14, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Salary : $30,240-$44,935 *** will require night and weekend shifts *** View Description To apply, please complete our application . Resumes… Full Description ▼ Civic Center
Night/Weekend Manager (Part-Time)
Posted October 28, 2020 | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $12.71 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are not accepted in lieu of… Full Description ▼ E911
Communications Officer(Full-Time)
Posted September 8, 2021 10:00 AM | Open Until Filled
Salary : Starting at $30,240 (based on qualifications and years of experience) View Description *Shift Work is Required To… Full Description ▼ Facilities and Operations
Building Maintenance Mechanic
Posted July 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Salary: Starting at $33,661 based on experience View Description To apply, please complete our application and… Full Description ▼ Fleet Maintenance
Mechanic (Full-Time)
Posted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Salary : starting at $33,661 based on experience View Description To apply, please complete… Full Description ▼ Parks and Recreation
Park Assistant (Part-Time)
Posted February 12, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $12 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit…. Full Description
Park Services Assistant – (Part-Time)
Posted September 1, 2021 2:00 PM | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $12.45 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and… Full Description ▼ Probate Court
Traffic Clerk (Full-Time)
Posted September 14, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Salary : Starting at $ 31,382 View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit…. Full Description ▼ Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff – (Full Time)*
Posted February 4, 2021 1:15 PM | Open Until Filled
Salary : $35,879-$53,314 ***YOU M UST BE P.O.S.T. CERTIFIED TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION*** View Description To apply… Full Description
Jailer – (Full-Time)
Posted February 11, 2020 | Open Until Filled
Salary : $33,316-$49,506 View Description To apply, please complete our application . Resumes are not accepted in lieu of… Full Description ▼ Solid Waste
Collection Site Attendant (Part-Time)
Posted May 24, 2017 | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $9.30 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and… Full Description ▼ Water Resources (Formerly Utility Department)
Utility Worker III – Contract Labor (Temporary)
Posted July 19, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Salary : $15.09 per hour (based on qualifications and years of experience) View Description … Full Description
Utility Worker III (Full-Time)
Posted July 19, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Salary : Starting at $ 31,382 (based on qualifications and years of experience) View Description … Full Description
