Daniel Mode Named to Bob Jones University Symphonic Wind Band

GREENVILLE, SC (09/23/2021)– Daniel Mode, a resident of Loganville, has been named to the Bob Jones University Symphonic Wind Band. Mode is a Freshman majoring in Keyboard Performance.

The Symphonic Wind Band is BJU’s top-performing instrumental ensemble. Each year, performers audition by playing a group of excerpts taken from band literature or study etudes, scales, and sight reading unfamiliar music. Following that selection audition, a second audition is held for seating within the ensemble. The band is currently directed by Dr. Bruce Cox.

The band is noted for its refined performances of outstanding music. This year, the University family will have the opportunity to enjoy an outdoor concert at the Gazebo on Oct. 1, 2021, at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held in Stratton Hall.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.

BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.