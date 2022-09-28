Director of Athens Non-profit Receives Hice Headliner Award

L to R: Congressman Jody Hice with Doris and Stan Aldrich contributed photo



Athens, GA – On Monday, September 28, 2022, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) presented the Hice Headliner Award to Doris Aldrich, founding president of Women to the World, an international nonprofit organization committed to improving the lives of women and children in developing countries.

“It would be nearly impossible for me to overstate the positive influence Doris has had in the lives of impoverished women throughout the world and the significance of her life’s work,” Hice said in a press release. “From gaining approval for a women’s hospital in Afghanistan, to teaching financial literacy in Burkina Faso, Africa, to establishing animal husbandry programs and micro enterprises in Kenya, Women to the World has provided timely, culturally appropriate responses to the critical needs of the women they serve. And the work continues. I’ve counted it an honor to work alongside Doris and her team in efforts to preserve the lives of people whom the Taliban are targeting in Afghanistan. I commend her strength, courage, compassion, and I am proud to call Doris and her husband, Stan, friends.”

To nominate an individual who is making a positive impact in your community, send an email to Madeline.Shank@mail.house.gov.