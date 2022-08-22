DNR and WCSO Youth Services Division offer Hunter Safety Education next month

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division is hosting another free Hunter Safety Education Course coming up in September. This is a two-night course for a total of 8 hours. In order for an attendee to get his or her hunter safety certificate they must be present both nights. If you are ages 12 or older, this class is required to obtain a hunting license (with the exception of those born before January 1, 1961).

DNR offers a free 3-month range pass at all its shooting ranges with the completion of this course. Anyone interested in attending this course, please make sure to register at this link.

What: Hunter Education Course

When: Wednesday, September 21st-Thursday, September 22nd, 2022

Time: 4:30pm-8:30pm

Where: Loganville Middle School

Address: 4869 Bay Creek Church Rd., Loganville, GA 30052

Register.