Donald Clark, of Loganville, included on CMU Eagle Football Roster

FAYETTE, MO (09/02/2021)– Donald Clark is beginning the 2021 season as a member of the Central Methodist Eagles football roster.

The Loganville, Ga. native will be competing with the Eagles in the NAIA’s Heart of America Conference.

See the full schedule at https://www.cmueagles.com/sports/fball/2021-22/schedule.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.