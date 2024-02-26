Duro Bag in Monroe is hiring

Dura Bag located at 690 Unisia Drive in Monroe has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Duro Bag career website on Feb. 24, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Requisition Title
|Country
|State
|City
|Brand
|Function
|Industrial Mechanic
|United States
|Georgia
|Monroe
|Duro Bag
|Operations Support
|Machine Operator
|United States
|Georgia
|Monroe
|Duro Bag
|Operations Support
|Packer
|United States
|Georgia
|Monroe
|Duro Bag
|Operations Support
