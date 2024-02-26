Duro Bag in Monroe is hiring

02/26/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

Dura Bag located at 690 Unisia Drive in Monroe has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Duro Bag career website on Feb. 24, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Requisition TitleCountryStateCityBrandFunction
Industrial MechanicUnited StatesGeorgiaMonroeDuro BagOperations Support
Machine OperatorUnited StatesGeorgiaMonroeDuro BagOperations Support
PackerUnited StatesGeorgiaMonroeDuro BagOperations Support

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply