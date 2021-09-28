ER Snell Contractors is hiring in Snellville and Metro Atlanta

ER Snell is hiring for several positions state-wide including for a human resources, a worksite erosion control supervisor and a project scheduler in Snellville. There are also several open positions in other Metro Atlanta locations. Click or tap on this link for all open positions at ER Snell Contractors, Inc.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the ER Snell Contractors, Inc. Career website on Sept. 27, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

In Snellville

Human Resources Director

Worksite Erosion Control Supervisor

Project Scheduler

In other Metro Atlanta locations

Retaining Wall Foreman

High School Entry Level Construction Career Position

Field Mechanic

Traffic Control Technician

Structure Foreman

Asphalt Plant Foreman

Asphalt Paving Foreman

Laborer

Flagger

Carpenter

Concrete Finisher

Crane Operator

Heavy Equipment Operator

Water Truck Driver

Dump Truck Driver

Lowboy Driver

Fuel Truck Driver

Diesel Mechanic

Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Asphalt Equipment Mechanic

Asphalt Distributor Operator

Asphalt Screed Operator