Facebook’s Data Center awards $91,039 to Walton County Schools, Boys & Girls Club

The Walton County Chamber of Commerce awarded its 2020 Industry of the Year Award to Facebook for its investment in the community, much of that investment to local schools. And today, Facebook showed that indeed was not a one time thing by announcing another $210,367 grant to the Joint Development Authority’s Stanton Springs community – more than $91,000 of it directly to local Walton County non-profits or school systems.

“The Facebook Community Action Grants have been life-changing in our community,” Alan Verner, chairman of Stanton Springs Joint Development Authority Chairman said. “Facebook is a true community partner invested in supporting our communities near and far.”

Facbook’s Newton Data Center made the announcement of its Facebook page, noting “These outstanding local nonprofits and schools make our community a better place, and we are proud to support their important work.”

Included in the grants are $52,865 to Walton County School District to introduce a STEMscopes module for all 900 fifth grade students to help build instructional capacity and student interest in programming as well as $35,000 to the NE Georgia Boys and Girls Club to improve STEM access to students who need it most. Social Circle Primary School also received $3,174 to purchase Google Jamboards.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia is blown away by the generosity of Facebook,” said Bob Mackey, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of North Central Georgia. “This gift to our youth who need us most will allow us to continue our world class life-changing programming from engineering to tech. Together we continue to make a difference in the lives of youth because of gifts such as Facebook’s.”

The Facebook Community Action Grants program was created to address needs in Newton, Walton, Jasper and Morgan counties by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off and improving STEM education. Facebook continues to show its commitment to building strong partnerships within the community, building on last years awards of almost $1.5 million in grants to local schools, nonprofits and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic located in the four-county Stanton Springs region. These included a $370,000 grant to Social Circle City Schools to accelerate their plan to provide Chromebooks for 3rd -12th grade students and a $175,000 small business grant program administered by the Walton Chamber of Commerce that helped 73 local companies.

Below are the 2021 grants announced today:

Walton County School District – GA / $52,865

This grant will be used to build both instructional capacity and student interest in programming by introducing a STEMscopes module for all 900 5th grade students.

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia / $35,000

This grant will support technology in clubs to improve STEM access to students who need it most. With a focus on a makerspace classroom, the equipment will inspire youth to engage in STEM to promote a brighter future.

Social Circle Primary School / $3,174

This grant will support the purchase of Google Jamboards for collaboration in the classroom.

In addition, Camp Twin Lakes, serving children in the local area as well as others, received a $25,000 grant and a further $92,828 was awarded to other organizations in surrounding counties.

Camp Twin Lakes / $25,000

This grant will keep underserved children, teens and their families connected, both virtually and in person. Camp Twin Lakes provides year-round, fully-adaptive and deeply impactful camp experiences to nearly 10,000 of Georgia’s children and young adults, helping each camper grow in their confidence and experience the joys of childhood.

Family Promise of NewRock / $2,000

Georgia State University / $19,828

Jasper County Charter System / $35,000

Newton County Library System / $5,000

Newton County Schools / $31,000

Sustainable Newton / $1,500