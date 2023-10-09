Faith, family fuel Arnold’s run for Walnut Grove council

Monroe native says Bible study course in college helped change his life

Ty Arnold says he is a product of his environment.

The 36-year-old native of Monroe says being raised in a small town said being raised in a small town where everyone literally knew everyone and looked out for one another helped make him the person he is today.

Ty Arnold

Now a resident of Walnut Grove, Arnold is still benefiting from that small town atmosphere and is looking to give back by running for city council.

“In a nutshell, I’m a God-fearing man, a devoted father, a guy who puts others before himself, and an American, who doesn’t care for politics nor controlling government officials. The only reason I’m running is because I’m sick of corrupt politicians dragging our country further and further down. We don’t need more politicians we need more God fearing leaders who will put God first, others second, and themselves last. That is my only agenda.”

“I watched my parents start with nothing, but after years of hard work and savings, they purchased some land and built a nice home on it,” He said. “Unfortunately, my father became a really bad alcoholic, which led to a broken home. My mom did the best she could to raise us on her own, for which I’m forever indebted to her.”

Athletics proved to be a lifeline for Arnold when he attended Monroe Area High School.

“Although I didn’t really apply myself in school, I was pretty athletic, so after graduating from Monroe Area High School, I ended up getting a full scholarship for cheerleading at Oklahoma Panhandle State University,” he said. “ I was the first person from my household to go to college, so I didn’t have much direction. Therefore, I didn’t do much with the full scholarship, but party and chase girls. I ended up transferring to a junior college and then another junior college.”

With his life seemingly having no direction, Arnold said it was during the time at his third college that things took a turn for the better.

“I ended up getting invited to a Bible study that changed the course of my life,” he said. “I went from party animal to this guy who just wanted to tell everyone about Jesus. I gained a sense of direction, which led me to talking to this beautiful redhead, who was wild, crazy, broken, and lost at the time. After a few ‘Bible talks,’ she placed her faith in Jesus and was baptized. Then we ended up getting married four months later. I know, that’s crazy, but we’re still together 14 years later and we recently welcomed our eighth child three months ago. We named him Braven because he was born in America and Georgia, which are both home of the brave(s).”

Arnold continued talking about his belief in Jesus which helped reconnect him with his father.

“I moved my father in with us in West Virginia, which is where we were living at the time,” he said. “I talked to him about Jesus, baptized him and watched him become a sober man with a purpose. My father was far from perfect, but he admitted that and often encouraged me to be a better man than he was. I also baptized my oldest son, who wanted to be baptized for his 13th birthday. That’s literally all he asked for on his birth- day.”

After spending a few years in West Virginia in efforts to help out a church, the Arnold family decided to move closer to home, which is how the large group ended up back in Georgia. Shortly after moving back, Arnold bought a business, which he still operates every day.

“I also moved my legally blind cousin in with my family and I and he has been managing my business for some time now,” Arnold said. “He’s done a great job, which allowed me to break away from those responsibilities to serve at the Walton County Sheriff ’s Office for a couple of years. However, we had a stillborn child in the beginning of my law enforcement career. So once my wife became pregnant again and delivered our seventh child, I didn’t want to leave that child’s side. So I ended up resigning from law enforcement because I didn’t want to miss those precious moments that I took for granted prior. There will always be opportunities to serve, but I only get one chance to raise my children and watch them grow.”

The family would buy a house in Walnut Grove, which it still resides in.

“We homeschool all of our children because I came to the conclusion that it’s our job to raise them and not a government controlled school for eight hours a day for 13 years of their life,” he said. “The less government control the better in my opinion. However, during their last year of school, our oldest daughter was nominated President of the Beta Club and the 4-H Club at the same time. Although I believe that homeschool is the best option, Walnut Grove’s schools were definitely great to our children. So now that they are homeschooled, my teenage boys come to work with me in the mornings and do their schoolwork once they get home. I recently picked up a part time job as a gymnastics

and tumbling instructor where I also coach one of my daughters. Believe it or not, I can still turn a couple of back flips. I’m also a sophomore at Luther Rice College and Seminary. Within my time there, I have been asked by the Dean of the College on two occasions if my research papers could be used as examples for future students. I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed, but grateful that God can still use me.”

Arnold is one of four candidates running for Walnut Grove City Council in 2023 with two open seats.

