Family is desperately searching for their missing dog

Ryder has been missing since Tuesday, June 21st! This happened while the family was on vacation while he was at a boarding facility in Winder. The family is desperate to find him and bring him home.

“We know he is terrified; he is scared to even leave our yard. Our family never thought that when we dropped them off at boarding to go on vacation that it would be the last time we saw him. How do you come back from that,” said Amanda Brown. “As the amount of people searching begins to die down and everyone gets to go about their normal lives we are left here turned upside down. The longer he is gone the more chances something horrible did happen to him. We are thankful for those that have reached out and have helped, some we do not even know, and for those that have stuck with us every day looking for him. Ryder is so very loved and we are sick with guilt. Our family is involved in animal rescue and our job is to help animals, then this happens to us. Before my own rescue, we fostered. Ryder came to our house and never left. Ryder sleeps with our kids every night. He hates haircuts and won’t look at you after one. He loves chicken and playing with our cats. Ryder loves these kids. We love him and we are not going to stop until we find him.”

Brown said Ryder is a 12 lb cream-colored, neutered male Yorkie mix. The family got a call on Wednesday morning, June 22, that he had got out. He had slipped out of a gap under the fence. He was briefly seen at the Industrial Park, on the other side of Carl-Bethlehem Road in Winder on June 21st and the morning of the 22nd but has not been seen since. Someone spotted him on the 21st at about 7:30 p.m. / 8 p.m. and called the following morning after seeing fliers. He had been seen at the Industrial Park, across from The Paws Resort on the other side of Carl-Bethlehem Rd. in Winder on Tuesday, June 21st and the following morning. Ryder is microchipped but was not wearing a collar at the time he went missing.

“Please help us find him and if you have found him please bring him home,” Brown said.

If you find Ryder you are asked to call Brown at 678-779-3333.