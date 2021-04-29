Farmers Market returns to downtown Monroe on May 8

In little more than a week, fresh produce will again be available in downtown Monroe every Saturday. The Monroe Farmers Market opens on May 8 and remains open on Court Street every Saturday from 8.30 p.m. to 12 p.m. until Oct. 30, 2021. You can purchase fresh produce, baked good, artisan crafts, and more. Live music will greet you as you begin your stroll down Court Street between the booths.

The mission of the farmers market is to “foster stewardship of our land and goodwill in our community by providing a place for vendors to sell their products. Supporting us increases access to fresh, local food and supports healthy communities.”

This year, the Monroe Farmers Market is again partnering with Wholesome Wave market, which means EBT dollars spent at the market are doubled. There also will be live music at every market! If you would like to perform for one of the Saturdays, you can email.

The market will be closed in the case of rain. For vendor applications, you can visit www.monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com For more info: monroefmdowntown@gmail.com

