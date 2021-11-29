FEMA provides financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred on or after January 20, 2020.

In a note to its partners, FEMA wrote, “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought grief to every corner of our nation, taking the lives of over 700,000 people. FEMA is committed to reducing the financial burden of these deaths and is providing individuals who incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses with funding for eligible costs. Since FEMA began the program, over one billion dollars in assistance has already been distributed. Like other federal assistance, these funds cannot be used in duplication of other programs.”

Click here on FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance (https://www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance) for guidance and eligibility requirements and types of services funded. Instructions on how to apply for this assistance through FEMA’s dedicated helpline can be obtained at 1-844-684-6333 and can also be found on the website. Helpline representatives are trained to provide personal application support and answer any questions regarding program eligibility.

A local family who lost a family member to COVID-19 in February this year confirmed that they applied for and did receive this financial relief, less any funding that was received through insurance.