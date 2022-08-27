Fido & Friends is a new pet food pantry with Newsong Church in Monroe

With inflation at a 40-year high, more and more people are finding it not quite so easy to keep food on the table as well as the lights on. Sadly, family pets are also a casualty when the economy is in a downturn. Local organizations are trying to ease some of those burdens and help keep those pets fed and healthy and able to remain in their homes. One of those is Fido & Friends Pet Food Pantry through NewSong Church in Monroe.

“There is a new pet food pantry at NewSong church in Monroe. It’s called Fido and Friends Pet Food pantry,” said Tracy Kimler. “We are having a pet food pickup on September 3rd. You can check us out on Facebook or instagram. Or contact us through email for more information.”

If you are able to donate to Fido & Friends, you can email for more information on how to go about doing so.

In today’s economy shelters are filling up. One reason families are turning their pets in is because they can no longer afford them. The 2nd reason is health issues. At Fido and Friends our mission is to help families keep their pets. We start by providing pet food to those struggling to feed their pets. As we grow we would like to provide other services and basic pet care. This may look like someone checking in on a daily basis. Making sure the pet has been properly cared for (food, water etc.). It could be helping an elderly person take their pet to the vet. Or providing dog walks for those with mobility issues. Helping those who can’t properly care for their pet by providing resources to them so that they can. We would also like to help provide basic vet care. We will also help people understand the importance of having their pets spayed or neutered. While we understand that not everyone will agree on the spay/neuter issues. We will continue to be compassionate towards them. We will share the love of Christ with them. We will provide them with what they need to keep their pets. For all this to happen we will need people. People who are compassionate. People who love animals. People that are willing to go the extra mile. Letting Christ’s light shine through us as we show compassion to those in need. If you are interested in volunteering for Fido and Friends please message us. “The godly care for their animals, but the wicked are always cruel.”

‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭12:10‬ ‭NLT From Fido & Friends Facebook page