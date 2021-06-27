Fire causes significant damage to Monroe apartment overnight

Two adults displaced by the fire are getting assistance from the Red Cross
Monroe Fire and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 500 block of Pine Park St. at 4:58 a.m. Sunday morning. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes reported that significant damage occurred in the apartment of origin.
“But there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters and the Red Cross is assisting the two displaced adults,” Dykes said. “Fires during the nighttime hours pose a significant risk to occupants due to the amount of time a fire can grow while occupants are asleep. This is a good reminder to make sure that you have working smoke alarms and to test them monthly.”
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.