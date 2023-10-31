First Annual Historic Hustle 5K in Monroe hosted by the Historical Society of Walton County

The community is invited to join The Historical Society of Walton County in a 5K/Walk in support of the Society. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 and will be followed by an award ceremony and reception at the Davis-Edwards House with morning cocktails, Hors d’ouevres, live music and a tour of the historic home. The historic Davis-Edwards House is located at 238 N. Broad Street in Monroe.

This cost to participate in the 5K is $20. Access registration for the 5K through the QR Code in the flyer below.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Details on the sponsorships follow.

History & Purpose

The Historical Society of Walton County was founded in 1972 by a group of like- minded citizens with the purpose of developing a community-wide understanding of the value of historic buildings, neighborhoods and heritage. The Society currently boasts over 120 members who are interested in preserving Walton’s history through education and public awareness.

One of the Society’s biggest achievements to date was the purchase and restoration of the historic Davis-Edwards House in Monroe, which now serves as its headquarters. The home has been meticulously restored to reflect how a family might have lived in the 1800’s and houses many wonderful pieces relevant to Walton’s past.

The home, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is open for group tours upon request. Admission to the house is free. The Davis-Edwards House is also available for rental for various functions such as luncheons, weddings, showers, meetings, etc. For more information about touring this beautiful home or to plan an event, please call (770) 267-6663 or (770) 207-1229.

