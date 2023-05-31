First Friday Concert in Monroe Friday to feature Plantinum Band Atlanta

The First Friday Summer Concert series continues with Platinum Band presented by Snellville Heating, Air & Plumbing on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Platinum Band Atlanta is billed as a “high energy dance band and DJ combo that can play anything with a repertoire that ranges from Jazz to Hip-Hop, and everything in between: Standards, Motown, 80’s Rock, timeless classics to today’s chart-toppers.”

Click below for the Platinum Band Atlanta’s Promo Video.

The Town Green is still under construction so the concert will be back on the lawn of the Historic Walton County Court House at 111 South Broad Street in the meantime. Music begins at 7 pm. General admission to the concert is free, just be sure to bring your own lawn chair. No outside table or tents are allowed. Tables can usually be reserved for $150 for a table for 8 but sales for this event have been closed.

Attendees are invited to visit the food court for dinner and drinks or dine downtown at one of the many restaurants. No outside alcohol is allowed but alcohol may be purchased on site or in a downtown restaurant using a Monroe branded to-go cup.