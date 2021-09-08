Flagging Operations begin today on SR 120 in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County… Flagging operations on SR 120 WHAT: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will be installing a Single Lane Closure with flagging in preparation to set bridge beams. They will implement flagging operations along SR 120 westbound between Northmont Parkway and the Staunton Drive area in Duluth. The flagging operations will allow crews to install all necessary Bridge Beams and complete the project.

WHEN: The flagging began today and crews will utilize the operations until 5:00 p.m.



ADVISORY: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app