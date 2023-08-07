Focus: A conversation with Monroe District 5 City Council candidate Adriane Brown

Brown pledges to work for a better Monroe if elected in November

In this issue of Focus, Darrell Everidge of Darrell Productions interviews Monroe City Council District 5 Candidate Adriane Brown who is running for the seat currently held by Incumbent Councilman Norman Garrett. He has confirmed that he will be running for reelection. Brown was unsuccessful in her bid for District 3 in 2017, the seat eventually going to Ross Bradley who served for one term before losing to current Councilman Charles Boyce in 2021.

Brown is a nonprofit manager and leadership consultant. She is the founder and CEO of Diamond Ministries, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides counseling and financial assistance to victims of domestic/intimate partner violence and provides education and prevention services against child sex trafficking and HIV/AIDS.

Prior to working in the nonprofit field, Brown worked as a mortgage loan officer for 15 years and served as the housing director for AIDS Athens/Live Forward, managing offices in Walton and Barrow counties.

Click or tap on the Youtube Focus below to hear what Brown has to say about what she will bring to the table if elected in November.

Qualifying for the seats up for reelection this year will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 in the office of the Walton County Board of Elections and will end at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The office of the Walton County Board of Elections is located at 1110 East Spring Street in Monroe. The qualifying fee for candidates is $180.00. The election will take place on Nov. 7, 2023. The Monroe City Council seats up for reelection in November 2023 are for Districts 1, 2, 4, 5, and 7.