Former Loganville city councilman and American Legion Post 233 Commander ‘Bobby’ Boss passes away

LOGANVILLE, GA (Aug. 23, 2022) – Former commander of the Barrett-Davis-Watson American Legion Post 233 in Loganville, Navy veteran and a longtime patron of the City of Loganville, Ga., ‘Bobby’ Boss, 91, has passed away.

“It is a sad, sad, day for our American Legion Post and our community. Our long term Post Commander, Bobby Boss, passed away this morning,” American Legion Post 233 posted on its Facebook page. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. As we have any information on services, we will keep you informed with the family’s consent.”

Boss served as the commander of Post 233 for almost 37 years before retiring on Aug. 7, 2012. On Dec. 13, 2012, the City of Loganville renamed Mill Street Bobby Boss Drive in honor of his commitment and service to the city. At that time, Loganville city councilman, now Mayor Skip Baliles, surprised Boss with the road sign at a City Council meeting. Boss himself served on the Loganville City Council for four 2-year terms from 1966 to 1973.

“Bobby Boss was an institution in our City. As Commander of the Loganville American Legion for over 35 years, he directed the Legion into becoming one of the largest in the state. During his tenure, the Legion helped our City on many occasions. For example, back in the day the Legion bought the City’s first trash truck when the City had no money in the budget for such a purchase,” Baliles said on the passing of Boss. “Personally, I always had a very enjoyable time whenever I was honored to attend functions with the Bosses. A few years ago, our Council renamed Mill Street to Bobby Boss Drive. A real hero for the ages. Rest In Peace My Friend, you have certainly earned it.”

File photo from Dec. 13, 2012 – now Loganville Mayor skip Baliles surprised retired Navy Veteran and former longtime commander of Barrett-Davis-Watson American Legion Post 233 in Loganville with the sign of a street that was being named in his honor.

American Legion Post 233 is one of the largest American Legion posts in the southeast and under the leadership of Boss the post had contributed greatly to the local community. It was recognized for its support of the Boy and Cub Scouts, providing scholarships for nurses, supporting the little league baseball players at West Walton ballfields as well as working with veterans, to name just a few of its contributions while Boss was the commander. It was for this commitment to the Loganville community that city officials honored Boss with a street bearing his name.