Former Monroe fire chief Bill Owens announces a bid for a seat on the Monroe City Council

Former Monroe fire Chief Bill Owens today announced that he will be challenging District 8 City Councilman David Dickinson for his seat on the City Council. Dickinson, a former mayor of Monroe and current city councilman had already announced his re-election bid. Dickinson has led the effort in urging the county not to put the jail in a Monroe Neighborhood.

Owens, who was let go from his job as chief in September last year also has a law suit against the city. He released a statement Thursday announcing his candidacy.

Bill Owens

“After serving Monroe for twenty years in the fire service, I am honored to announce my candidacy to continue my service and represent the citizens of Monroe in District 8. Monroe has deep roots rich with history. Our small-town environment has become the envy of the region, and the unparalleled growth our city has seen in the last year will continue in the years to come. Our city will not look the same in four years, and it is my desire to ensure the citizens’ voices are heard and included in the City’s future development. I look forward to hearing your views concerning Monroe. You can reach out to me at, monroedistrict8@gmail.com .”