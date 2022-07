This little 3-year-old male Yorkie mix was found roaming on Matthew Court in Monroe on July 27, 2022. He is not neutered or microchipped, but appears to be well taken care of. If you know who he belongs to Contact Walton county animal control 770-267-1322 or email wcanimal@co.walton.ga.us.

He is listed as Shelter ID#9560. If he is not claimed he will be put up for adoption. Place applications for adoptions at waltonpets.net.