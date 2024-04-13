Obituary: Frances Loretta Jackson, 85, of Loganville

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Frances Loretta Jackson of Loganville entered the arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Loretta was born in Atlanta on October 30, 1938 to JB and Jewell Cochran. She graduated from Brown High School in Atlanta, where she was voted Most Popular her senior year. Anyone who knew her should not be surprised. She married the love of her life Norman Jackson on May 17, 1958. Norman and Loretta were married for 47 years before his death in 2006. They raised three wonderful sons, Derrick, Kevin, and Terry Jackson.



Loretta retired from the Gwinnett County Public School System where she worked as a paraprofessional. She was a member of Lucerne Baptist Church for many years before she became a member of First Baptist Church Loganville. Loretta devoted her life to her faith and to living her life as an example of a Godly woman. Loretta strove to serve others and positively impact the world for Jesus.



Loretta is survived by her beloved sons Derrick and wife DeeAnn, Kevin and wife, Diane, Terry and wife Becky; her precious grandchildren Brittney, Jennifer, Justin, Colton, Chris, Erika, Heather, Trevor; great grandchildren Blake, Landon, Emilee, Lukas, Lennon, Judah, Ollie, Nora Grace; siblings Dianne Cantrell, Charlene Garrett, Delores Crane; brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and so many wonderful friends.



Visitation was held at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville Friday, April 12, 2024 5:00pm-8:00pm. Services were at First Baptist Church Loganville Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 1:00pm with Rev Rick Standard and Rev Jimmy Wilson officiating. Burial was at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth.



At a speech Loretta gave a few years ago, she quoted Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” She said in her life through different situations she has always turned to this verse. As we traverse this sad time, let us remember these words and know that she will always be in our hearts until we meet again one day. As Loretta said so many times in her last days, “when you need me, just talk to me.”

