Friday night football results and a preview of next week’s games

Monroe Area High School continues its winning streak against local competitors taking down Madison on their turf 30 – 0 Friday for a 3 – 0 record so far this season. The Hurricanes get a bye next week before taking on Clarkston at home on Sept. 17 for a regional game.

Walnut Grove finally got a win Friday when they beat Social Circle 13 – 6 in a non-conference game at home. This leaves them with a 1 – 2 overall record so far and 0 – 1 in the region. The Walnut Grove Warriors also get a bye this week before taking on Jackson County at home on Sept. 17 for a regional game.

The loss to Walnut Grove Friday leaves Social Circle with a 2 – 1 record for the season. The Redskins travel to Eatonton next week to take on Putnam County in a non-conference game.

Loganville High School’s Varsity team won their non-conference away game against Forsyth Central Friday 28 – 24 Friday giving them an overall record so far for the season of 1 – 1. LHS Red Devils have another non-conference away game Sept. 10 against Parkview.

The George Walton Academy Bulldogs had a bye week giving them time to prepare for their home non-conference game on Sept. 10 against the Crawford County Eagles.

COVID-19 won in the match up between Loganville Christian Academy and Strong Rock Christian forcing a cancellation. The LCA Lions get another break in a bye this week before they travel to Atlanta to take on Holy Innocents Episcoal on Sept. 17 in a Region match up with a record of 0 – 2.

The 10-day weather forecast gives us a 49 % change of thunderstorms at the 7:30 kickoff time for these games on Sept. 10. But that’s almost a week away and could always change by then.