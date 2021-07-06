Full agenda for Monroe City Council Tuesday includes plat reviews for housing developments and funding for airport terminal building

The City of Monroe will have its July 2021 City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. There is a full agenda planned for the meeting, which includes an executive session to address a real estate as well as a personnel issue. The public is invited to attend the regular session which takes place at City Hall, N. Broad Street in Monroe.

The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. June 1, 2021 Council Minutes

b. June 8, 2021 Council Minutes

c. June 8, 2021 Executive Session Minutes

d. June 15, 2021 Planning Commission Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Comments

III. DEPARTMENT REPORTS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Central Services Update

3. Monthly Finance Report

4. Monthly Airport Report

5. Monthly Solid Waste Report

6. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

7. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

8. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report

9. Monthly Fire Report

10. Monthly Police Report

11. Monthly Code Report

12. Monthly Economic Development Report

13. Monthly Parks Report

IV. NEW BUSINESS

1. Preliminary Plat Review – Brookland Commons

2. Preliminary Plat Review – Birchfields on Alcovy

3. Tentative Allocation Request – Terminal Building

4. Discussion / Approval – Police Department Parking Lot Rehab

5. Phone System Upgrade / Repair

6. Approval – Valve Insertion

7. Appointment – Historic Preservation Commission

8. 2nd Reading – Ordinance to Amend Official Zoning Map

9. 2nd Reading – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #10

10. Resolution – Naming of Mathews Park Disc Golf Course

11. Resolution – Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation (CRRSA) Act

12. Resolution – American Rescue Plan Act Funds

13. Approval – August Meeting Schedule

V. MAYOR’S UPDATE

VI. ADJOURN TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Real Estate Issue (s)

2. Personnel Issue (s)