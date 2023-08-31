GA District 111 Rep Martinez to host an appreciation concert in Loganville Sept. 8

Pink Floyd Tribute Band Interstellar Echoes to perform

Georgia District 111 Rep. Rey Martinez is hosting an Appreciation Concert on Friday, Sept. 8, on the Town Green in Loganville. The band to perform at this concert is Interstellar Echoes.

“I want to thank the residents of District 111 (Loganville, Dacula, Walnut Grove and Between) for trusting me to represent them in our State’s Capitol. What better way, in my opinion, is to have an appreciation and free concert with one of best tribute bands in Atlanta. Interstellar Echols, Pink Floyd Tribute,” Martinez said. “I hope to see families & friends gather at the Loganville Town Green to enjoy, fellowship, and love one another. I want to thank all my 60k and beyond friends and supporters who have believed, trusted and encouraged me to serve our communities for 11 years.”

Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, “family, friends, loved ones, drinks, snacks, joy, smiles, friendships, and Love to District 111.”

Martinez said Johnny Knuckles BBQ and the Wine Wagon will be there to serve you.

“Interstellar Echoes has a great following and amazing light & sound show,” he said. “We will be auctioning a couple of BBQ Grills, $250 Walmart Gift Card, many Chick-Fil-A meal cards. All proceeds will go to the Loganville American Legion Post 233 Riders and Loganville Lions Club. Bring your wallets and get ready to BID.”

Martinez, who is well-known for his expertise in Cuban cuisine, said he will have 30 of his Cuban sandwiches for the first 30 people to show up for the concert, so get there early. You not only get prime position on the lawn, but you get a tasty Cuban sandwich to go along with it!

Martinez served as a Loganville councilman and then as mayor before running and winning the District 111 seat in the House of Representatives in November 2022. He began his first two-year term in the Georgia General Assembly this year.