GA Governor and EMA officials to activate State Operations Center Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Atlanta, GA – In coordination with Director Chris Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the National Weather Service, and other storm response partners, Gov. Brian P. Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, Sept. 26, to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week.

At this time, aside from rain predicted for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there is no forecast of severe weather predicted for Walton County. However, the storm is expected to intensify and forecasts could change so residents are urged to stay tuned for further updates.

Image courtesy of the National Weather Service 9/25/2022 at 5 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Tropical Storm Ian is expected to begin rapidly strengthening today and will continue to do so through Tuesday, at which point it will become a Category 4 hurricane. Though models suggest it will weaken before making landfall on Thursday, and its ultimate route is still undetermined, Ian could result in severe weather damage for large parts of Georgia.

“I want to thank Director Stallings and his team, as well as our emergency management partners throughout the state who stand at the ready, ensuring Georgia is prepared for whatever this major storm system could bring,” Kemp said in a press release. “I urge my fellow Georgians to monitor this storm as it evolves and calmly take the necessary precautions to keep their families and neighbors safe, if the storm continues to intensify. Throughout the week, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”

Kemp and GEMA/HS are monitoring the status and path of the storm and will provide updates when appropriate. In the interim, Georgians are encouraged to remain weather aware by keeping a close eye on weather forecasts and media reports on Tropical Storm Ian. Those who find themselves in Ian’s eventual path can also consult this informational website provided by GEMA/HS that includes tips on storm preparedness before, during, and after a hurricane.

About the State Operations Center – The State Operations Center is a Multi-Agency Coordination Center used by state, federal, local, and volunteer agencies, as well as private sector organizations, to respond to disasters or emergencies that require a coordinated state response. It also includes the state’s 24-hour warning system.Learn more at: https://gema.georgia.gov/what-we-do/response